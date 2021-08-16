NBA News: Clippers Acquire Eric Bledsoe in Trade With Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies were the latest two NBA teams to engage in a trade this summer. Following a busy opening week for free agency, the league quieted down a bit lately.

But on Sunday, the Clippers and the Grizzlies struck a sudden deal. In order to acquire veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe, the Clippers sent veteran guards Patrick Beverly and Rajon Rondo along with former second-round pick Daniel Oturu to Memphis, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Bledsoe, who was just playing with the Milwaukee Bucks two seasons ago, lands on his third team in the past year. After a three-year stint playing in Milwaukee, Bledsoe was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans during last year's offseason.

The veteran guard appeared in 71 of 72 games for the Pelicans this past season. Averaging nearly 30 minutes on the floor, Bledsoe put up 12 points per game while draining 42-percent of his shots from the field and 34-percent of his threes.

Although New Orleans had high hopes of making the playoffs, the Pelicans fell short once again during the 2020-2021 season. With higher expectations for next season, the Pelicans entered the 2021 offseason with the intention of making some notable moves. One of those moves happened to be trading Bledsoe away to the Grizzlies.

Bledsoe's presence in Memphis would've been valuable for a young Grizzlies team, but his departure was expected. There were follow-up reports indicating Bledsoe would probably move once again on the same day of the trade between the Pelicans and the Grizzlies.

At that point, the Sixers were linked to Bledsoe as Philly could've been a potential destination for him. However, it's the Clippers that landed the 31-year-old guard. After spending time in Phoenix, Milwaukee, and New Orleans, Bledsoe returns to where it all started as the former Clipper is back in Los Angeles, re-joining the team.

