The Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics are expected to meet for their Game 4 matchup on Monday night in Brooklyn. With the Nets' backs against the wall as they trail three games now, Brooklyn was expected to get a reinforcement on Monday.

Unfortunately for the Nets, that won't happen. Late last week, reports indicated that barring any setbacks, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons was expected to make his 2021-2022 season debut during the Nets-Celtics' Game 4 matchup.

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Nets listed the three-time All-Star as "out" instead of "available."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons "awoke with soreness" in his back on Sunday morning. After Simmons spoke with the team, both parties agreed that a Monday night debut was no longer the right plan.

From the beginning of the 2021-2022 NBA season, missing the entire year was always a possibility for Ben Simmons. As the All-Star was a member of the Sixers at the start of training camp, he made it clear he wanted out via trade. Reports at the time hinted that if Simmons didn't get his wish, he would be willing to sit out the entire season.

For over 50 games, Simmons stuck to his word as the Sixers couldn't find a deal to replace him. Finally, ahead of the 2022 trade deadline, the Sixers struck a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets to swap Simmons, Steph Curry, and Andre Drummond for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Although Simmons started ramping up and getting ready to return to action and make his 2021-2022 season debut, a back injury forced him to miss the remainder of the regular season. And now it seems that Simmons could miss the entire season as his debut continues to be pushed back.

