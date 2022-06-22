NBA News: Former Sixer Jerami Grant Traded by Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are continuing to build for the future. Therefore, they have been viewed as sellers throughout the 2022 offseason. As the 2022 NBA Draft approaches, the Pistons are unloading veteran pieces to acquire future assets.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Jerami Grant will pack his bags and head to Portland. Per Wojnarowski, the Pistons will send Grant to the Trail Blazers on the eve of the draft. In exchange, the Pistons land a first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, which has a top-four protection attached.

Additionally, the Pistons and the Blazers will swap 2022 second-round picks. For Detroit, they gain more cap space as they now have over $40 million to work with. Meanwhile, the Blazers land a win-now prospect in Grant, who has come a long way since his days on the Philadelphia 76ers.

During the Sam Hinkie era Sixers, Grant was one of many prospects to join Philadelphia’s roster during the tanking times. Following a two-year run at Syracuse, Grant landed with the Sixers during the 2014 NBA Draft when he was selected 39th overall.

Grant played in two full seasons with the Sixers. By year two, he started in 52 games and averaged just under ten points while playing roughly 26 minutes per game.

After appearing in just two games during his third year in Philadelphia, Grant was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since then, he’s had stints with the Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and the Pistons.

Now that Grant has established himself as a reliable prospect in the NBA, the Blazers will look forward to having the nine-year veteran bolster their lineup as they attempt to turn things around.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

High Hopes for Springer: When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer late in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, they knew the young guard would take some time to develop before he could garner a legitimate role on the Sixers’ roster. After spending time in the G League last season, the Sixers are hoping that Springer could become a role player on the main roster for next season. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Harden Working on a New Deal?: Sixers star James Harden has an option attached to his contract for next season, which he mentioned he planned to pick up on several occasions throughout the 2021-2022 season. While Harden is likely to follow through with that plan, there are talks of a possible short-term extension being executed. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE