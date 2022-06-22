Skip to main content
NBA News: Former Sixer Jerami Grant Traded by Pistons

NBA News: Former Sixer Jerami Grant Traded by Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are continuing to build for the future. Therefore, they have been viewed as sellers throughout the 2022 offseason. As the 2022 NBA Draft approaches, the Pistons are unloading veteran pieces to acquire future assets.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Jerami Grant will pack his bags and head to Portland. Per Wojnarowski, the Pistons will send Grant to the Trail Blazers on the eve of the draft. In exchange, the Pistons land a first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, which has a top-four protection attached.

Additionally, the Pistons and the Blazers will swap 2022 second-round picks. For Detroit, they gain more cap space as they now have over $40 million to work with. Meanwhile, the Blazers land a win-now prospect in Grant, who has come a long way since his days on the Philadelphia 76ers

During the Sam Hinkie era Sixers, Grant was one of many prospects to join Philadelphia’s roster during the tanking times. Following a two-year run at Syracuse, Grant landed with the Sixers during the 2014 NBA Draft when he was selected 39th overall.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Grant played in two full seasons with the Sixers. By year two, he started in 52 games and averaged just under ten points while playing roughly 26 minutes per game.

After appearing in just two games during his third year in Philadelphia, Grant was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since then, he’s had stints with the Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and the Pistons. 

Now that Grant has established himself as a reliable prospect in the NBA, the Blazers will look forward to having the nine-year veteran bolster their lineup as they attempt to turn things around.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

High Hopes for Springer: When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer late in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, they knew the young guard would take some time to develop before he could garner a legitimate role on the Sixers’ roster. After spending time in the G League last season, the Sixers are hoping that Springer could become a role player on the main roster for next season. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Harden Working on a New Deal?: Sixers star James Harden has an option attached to his contract for next season, which he mentioned he planned to pick up on several occasions throughout the 2021-2022 season. While Harden is likely to follow through with that plan, there are talks of a possible short-term extension being executed. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

USATSI_18218870_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: James Harden ‘Heading Toward’ Small Extension With Sixers

By Justin Grasso5 hours ago
USATSI_18241084_168388689_lowres
News

Michael Rubin Steps Away From 76ers

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_14007278_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers Have Interest in PJ Tucker, Eric Gordon

By Justin Grasso8 hours ago
USATSI_17184296_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Host Jaden Hardy Ahead of NBA Draft

By Justin GrassoJun 21, 2022
USATSI_14895492_168388689_lowres (2)
News

NBA News: Former Sixers Assistant Gains More Interest From Hornets

By Justin GrassoJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18218847_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Miami Heat’s PJ Tucker Becomes Available for Sixers

By Justin GrassoJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17914045_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Expected to Host Baylor Standout Before 2022 NBA Draft

By Justin GrassoJun 20, 2022
USATSI_16556806_168388689_lowres (1)
News

NBA Reveals Sixers' Summer League Schedule

By Justin GrassoJun 20, 2022