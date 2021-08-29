NBA News: Grizzlies Cut Ties With Trade Acquisition Rajon Rondo

The Memphis Grizzlies won't keep the veteran point guard Rajon Rondo after all.

It's been a strange year for Rondo, who was just coming off of a championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers following the 2019-2020 NBA season.

During the 2020 NBA offseason, Rondo didn't have much time off before returning to training camp. Being that he was a free agent following Los Angeles' 2020 championship run in the bubble, Rondo was expected to don a new uniform for the 2020-2021 season.

First, he joined a young up-and-coming team in the Atlanta Hawks. He landed a multi-year deal after a two-year stint with the Lakers. As the Hawks were expected to become a playoff team in 2020-2021, they got off to a rather uninspiring start.

That led to major changes, including the firing of head coach Lloyd Pierce. Rondo, who averaged just three points off the bench in 27 games, found himself moving on from the Hawks quickly as well as he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline in March.

He finished the season appearing in 18 games with the Clippers. Rondo came off the bench for all but one matchup. After averaging 7.6 points per game in the regular season, Rondo appeared in 13 postseason matchups with the Clippers.

Unfortunately, their playoff run ended in the Western Conference Finals. After playing for the Clippers for less than a full season, Rondo was sent on his way once again. A couple of weeks ago, the Clippers agreed to a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, which sent Rondo "packing" to Memphis.

However, the veteran guard won't be relocating to Memphis after all. Nearly two full weeks after the deal went down, the Grizzlies will cut ties with Rondo. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rondo agreed to a contract buyout on Saturday afternoon.

As he's set to become a free agent once again, the veteran guard will receive interest from contending teams. Per Charania's report, Rondo's former team, the Lakers, are currently the frontrunners to bring the veteran guard in the mix.

