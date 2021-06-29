NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young to Miss Game 4 vs. Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks hoped to take advantage of bringing the Eastern Conference Finals series to Atlanta as they split the first two road games against the Milwaukee Bucks 1-1. While the Hawks did a solid job staying competitive through the first half, an injury setback in the third quarter left the team concerned.

Hawks superstar Trae Young collected 17 points in the first half of Game 3. Checking in for nearly the entire third quarter, Young shot 4-7 from the field and produced another 15 points, allowing the Hawks to outscore Milwaukee 29-27 before heading into the fourth quarter.

However, as Young left the court after putting up 32 points in 31 minutes, it was unclear if he'd be able to return to the game as he went back to the locker room. Young was dealing with a lower-body injury. Although he did return to the court for seven minutes in the fourth quarter, the Bucks had already taken advantage of his absence as they collected a comfortable 113-102 victory.

While it was a promising sign to see Young return to the floor to finish the game, the young guard was still viewed as questionable for Game 4, which is set to take place on Tuesday night in Atlanta once again.

Throughout the entire day, the Hawks considered Young to be questionable. At this point, it's confirmed he'll miss the Game 4 matchup. According to ESPN's Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski, Young is out with a deep bone bruise in his right foot.

Although he attempted to push through the pain and play, a lack of mobility and severe pain caused Atlanta to rule him out. While Young will miss Game 4, the Hawks aren't willing to make a call on his Game 5 status just yet.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Young will continue to rehab with hopes of returning in Game 5 when the series heads back to Milwaukee.