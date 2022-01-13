NBA News: Knicks Acquire Cam Reddish From Hawks

The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks made a deal on Thursday morning. As the NBA trade deadline is now less than a month away, it's no surprise that teams are starting to get at it as the market is beginning to form.

The Knicks are typically involved in trade rumors as their front office tends to do its due diligence often as they work on getting stronger now that they've gotten a taste of the playoffs recently.

As for the Hawks, their recent struggles have caused them to be more involved in trade rumors. Last season, the Hawks had high expectations going into the year. As they made some key signings and trades, the Hawks anticipated becoming playoff contenders. However, a slow start caused Atlanta to fire its head coach, Lloyd Pierce.

Typically, a head coach firing could indicate a team is focusing more on the future, but Nate McMillan stepped up and helped get the Hawks back on track. Atlanta ended up notching the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and upset the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. Then, they took out the first-seeded Sixers in the second round.

While Atlanta's playoff run ended in the Eastern Conference Finals, their ability to make a shocking run with a young team indicated the future was bright. However, the Hawks' 2021-2022 season hasn't gone as planned.

Getting off to a 17-23 start, the Hawks sit in 12th place in the East. As their struggles have caused some frustration within the organization, some changes are necessary for Atlanta. And on Thursday, the Hawks made a move, which could be the first of a few.

Cam Reddish is Heading to New York

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Hawks are sending Cam Reddish to New York. They'll receive a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Charlotte Hornets and Kevin Knox. In addition, the Knicks receive Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets in the deal.

Acquiring a pick for a young player like Reddish feels like more a rebuild move than anything, but Wojnarowski hints that pick could be flipped later on. The decision to move Reddish now grants the young guard's wish to be traded and offers the Hawks an opportunity to trade their new pick in a bigger deal to help improve their roster.

