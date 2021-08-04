NBA News: Knicks to Land Kemba Walker After OKC Thunder Buyout

The New York Knicks have been busy so far this offseason, bringing back members of last year's squad. Now, they are looking to add new notable pieces ahead of the 2021-2022 run as free agency is in full effect.

Soon, the Knicks will have a new starting point guard in the building. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, New York will land veteran All-Star Kemba Walker via the buyout market later on this week.

How did it get here? For the last two seasons, Walker was running the offense for the Boston Celtics. After landing himself a notable contract in free agency a couple of offseasons ago after a successful stint with the Charlotte Hornets, Walker was ready to play point guard for a contender.

But injuries set him back. After playing in 99 regular-season games over the last two seasons for the Celtics, Walker's time in Boston came to an end. A couple of months ago, the Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder worked on the first blockbuster trade of the offseason, as the second round of the playoffs was going on.

In exchange for Walker, a 2021 first-round pick, and 2025 second-round pick, the Celtics landed Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick. Once Walker was re-routed to the rebuilding Thunder, it was being reported that the veteran guard was more than likely on the move elsewhere.

For the last couple of months, things were quiet on the trade front regarding Walker. At this point, it's become evident that teams aren't interested in trading for the 31-year-old point guard and his contract.

Therefore, the Thunder bought him out. Now, Walker will reportedly play for the Knicks next season at Madison Square Garden. It will become Walkers' third official NBA home after his stints with the Hornets and the Celtics.

