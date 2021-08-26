NBA News: Mike Budenholzer Lands Extension With Bucks After Finals Victory

The Milwaukee Bucks were one disappointing playoff run away from shopping around for a new head coach. However, Mike Budenholzer coached his way into a brand new extension throughout the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Prior to the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Bucks wrapped up their second season with Mike Budenholzer running the show. After a five-year run with the Atlanta Hawks, Budenholzer was brought in to help take a Bucks team led by NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the next level.

In year one with the Bucks, Budenholzer coached Milwaukee to an impressive 60-22 record. Notching the first seed in the Eastern Conference, it seemed the Bucks could be Finals bound during Budenholzer's first season in charge.

But the Bucks came up short in the Conference Finals. The following year, the Bucks were impressive during the regular season once again. During the shortened regular season, Milwaukee wrapped up their schedule with a 56-17 record.

When they got to the playoffs, Milwaukee disappointed in the bubble down in Orlando, Florida. Although they made it out of the first round, the Bucks fell short in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

At that point, Budenholzer's seat started to heat up a bit. In 2020-2021, there was tons of belief around the NBA that if the Bucks don't make it to the NBA Finals, Budenholzer could be among many head coaches searching for a new job.

Wrapping up the regular season with a 46-26 record, Milwaukee entered the playoffs as the third seed. After blazing their way through the first round, the Bucks played a difficult Brooklyn Nets team in round two. It was a tight race to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Bucks pulled off the Game 7 victory in overtime.

Eventually, the Bucks knocked off the Atlanta Hawks and faced the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals, where they took care of business. Once the Bucks hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy, it was apparent that Budenholzer wasn't going anywhere anytime soon. And the Bucks made that official this week.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Budenholzer has agreed to a three-year contract extension. While the financial side of the deal hasn't been revealed, the Bucks plan to have Budenholzer running the team through the 2024-2025 season.

With Budenholzer locked in and Milwaukee's key core of stars on board for the long-term as well, the Sixers have some stiff competition in the Eastern Conference for years to come as the Bucks aren't going away from the playoff picture anytime soon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.