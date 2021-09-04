NBA News: Nets Dish Out DeAndre Jordan, Who's Expected to Sign With Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets have been trying to figure out what they are going to do with DeAndre Jordan lately. After inking him to a contract during the 2019-2020 offseason, Jordan was gearing up to enter his third season as a member of the Nets.

But for the last couple of weeks now, it's been evident that the chances of Jordan donning a different uniform next year are more likely than not. At this point, it's confirmed Jordan will not be a member of Brooklyn next season.

After deciding between whether to buy him out or trade him, the Nets found a partner to deal Jordan to on Friday. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets traded several second-round picks along with DeAndre Jordan to the Detroit Pistons. In return, the Nets received former Sixer Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya.

Although Jordan landed with the Pistons, Detroit isn't expected to keep him on board. As they'll take advantage of the draft capital they've acquired from Brooklyn, the rebuilding Pistons will waive Jordan, allowing him to become a free agent.

As expected, the 33-year-old center will look to join a championship contender. Jordan has his sights set on his next destination already. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jordan expects to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to the report, Jordan is expected to land a one-year deal worth $2.6 million. Although he parts ways with an Eastern Conference championship contender, Jordan's title hopes remain alive and well as he joins LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and many more out in LA with the Western Conference contenders, the Lakers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.