    December 17, 2021
    NBA News: Nets to Sign Former Sixers Forward James Ennis
    NBA News: Nets to Sign Former Sixers Forward James Ennis

    The Brooklyn Nets have landed in a tough situation over the last few days. As their veteran forward, Paul Millsap entered the NBA's health and safety protocol, his positive COVID-19 test left a domino effect in Brooklyn.

    Suddenly, the Nets had seven players in the NBA's health and safety protocol. On top of that, they had injuries as well. 

    Therefore, they've needed some extra bodies this week. Earlier in the week, the Nets brought on former Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway. The veteran checked in for nearly ten minutes against the Sixers on Thursday.

    In addition to adding Galloway this week, the Nets are also expected to add a former member of the Sixers as James Ennis is reportedly on Brooklyn's radar. 

    Shortly after the Sixers and the Nets wrapped up their Thursday night matchup, which resulted in a shorthanded win for Brooklyn, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Nets plan to sign Ennis to a hardship exemption. 

    Considering Ennis is landing a hardship exemption deal, he's unlikely to remain in Brooklyn long-term. As the Nets have a handful of players in the protocol, the team is able to exceed the NBA's roster limit for the time being to avoid getting their games postponed for not having enough players to reach the eight-man minimum.

    The last time Ennis saw the court was during last year's run. As a member of the Orlando Magic, Ennis started in 37 of the 41 games he played in. Over the last couple of years, the veteran forward established himself as a solid role player during small stints with the Magic and the Sixers.

    While he probably won't find a long-term home with the Nets, Ennis' short upcoming stint with Brooklyn might remind teams he could be a valuable veteran piece to come off the bench for a team in need. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

