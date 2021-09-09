NBA News: Nets Waive Jahlil Okafor After Trade With Pistons

Former Sixers center Jahlil Okafor is set to become a free agent once again.

After short stints with the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets, the former third-overall pick landed with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2018 offseason, where he spent the next two seasons.

After wrapping up his second season in New Orleans, Okafor was on the hunt for his next team. Right around the start of training camp during the 2020-2021 offseason, Okafor landed with the Detroit Pistons.

Although he started in just two games in Detroit, Okafor appeared in 27 total matchups. On the court, he averaged roughly 12 minutes. During that time, he put up 5.4 points per game while collecting 2.4 rebounds per game.

Following his lone season in Detroit, the Pistons decided to move on. Last week, the Pistons struck a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. As Brooklyn looked to get rid of their veteran center DeAndre Jordan, they sent him packing to Detroit before he was inevitably bought out.

In return, the Nets received Okafor in a package. Although it seemed Okafor could be getting another shot in Brooklyn, the Nets plan to waive the veteran big man, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Okafor is now on the hunt for his fifth NBA team since getting drafted. Would the 76ers take a shot on their former draft pick? It's doubtful at this point. Although Dwight Howard is out of the picture, the 76ers signed Andre Drummond to come on board and become Joel Embiid's backup.

Behind Drummond is Paul Reed, who could fill in as a small-ball five and the rookie out of Western Kentucky Charles Bassey. There might not be a ton of experience beyond Drummond and Embiid, but the 76ers have a full house, which means they more than likely won't be looking at a guy like Okafor to come in.

