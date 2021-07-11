Sports Illustrated home
Report: Orlando Magic Hire Mavericks' Jamahl Mosley as Head Coach

For the first time since 2018, the Orlando Magic will employ a new head coach. After hiring Steve Clifford ahead of the 2018 season, the now-former head coach and the Magic parted ways following the 2020-2021 season as the organization signaled a rebuild. Clifford left the Magic with a 96-131 record, winning just two of ten playoff games during his three-season span. 

After a little over a month's worth of searching for Clifford's replacement, the Magic have found their guy. Late last week, it was reported that Orlando was strongly considering hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley.

On Sunday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that it's a done deal. As the longtime Mavericks assistant will travel to Orlando as early as Sunday, the soon-to-be head coach will officially be named the head coach this week.

Mosley, a former Colorado University player, never spent time playing in the NBA. Instead, he made a career for himself overseas, playing for several clubs from 2001-2005. Following a short-lived playing career, Mosley made his way to coaching.

That's when Mosley got his start in the NBA. During the 2005-2006 season, Mosley landed his first coaching job in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets. After serving as a player development coach for two years, Mosley found himself promoted to assistant coach for the Nuggets, a title he kept until 2010.

Following his stint in Denver, Mosley moved on and coached with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2010-2014, before eventually landing with the Dallas Mavericks. Now, Mosley's time to run his own coaching staff is here.

Although the Mavs' longtime assistant received an opportunity to interview for the Mavericks' vacant head coaching position earlier in the offseason, Dallas hired Jason Kidd instead. Now, Mosley will join the Eastern Conference as he's set to coach the rebuilding Magic. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mosley's contract is expected to be a four-year deal.

