NBA News: Pelicans Reportedly Land Blazers' CJ McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers were frequently linked to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the year. As the Sixers looked to trade their disgruntled three-time All-Star, they had eyes on one of Portland's stars.

Damian Lillard was the prospect that Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey wanted to land, but the Trail Blazers didn't want to part ways with Lillard. And the six-time All-Star shared the same sentiment to keep their relationship intact.

Portland instead attempted to move a CJ McCollum-led package to the Sixers to land Ben Simmons. At a point early on in the Simmons saga, it seemed the Sixers' most realistic key acquisition from a Simmons trade could be McCollum.

However, the Sixers didn't seem to have much interest in the veteran guard. Those talks have died down as the season progressed, and now McCollum is officially out of the picture as he's been moved ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Blazers are striking a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Portland, who recently traded with the Los Angeles Clippers, have made a follow-up move by landing New Orleans' veteran Josh Hart and draft compensation, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will land McCollum. Per Charania, Portland worked to acquire assets in a new deal and wanted to send McCollum to a good situation. New Orleans, on the other hand, needed a veteran playmaker for their attempted playoff push.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

