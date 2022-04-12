Going into the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Sacramento Kings had high hopes to finally make the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, they found out quickly that it was going to be a tall task this season.

After getting off to an underwhelming 6-11 start to the year, the Kings made a coaching change by parting ways with Luke Walton. Instead of bringing in a new name right away, Sacramento utilized Alvin Gentry, who had head coaching experience recently with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Throughout the remainder of the season, the Kings kept their playoff hopes alive. For months, Sacramento looked at the trade market with a buyer's mindset even though the rest of the league thought they would become sellers.

While Sacramento made a splash in the trade market near the deadline, their roster changes didn't transform their season into anything positive. The Kings ended the 2021-2022 season with a 30-52 record.

With that record, Sacramento placed 12th in the Western Conference not only missing the playoffs once again but missing the NBA's Play-In Tournament as well.

Alvin Gentry had plenty of time to convince the Kings that he could become their guy long-term, but the organization won't be bringing him back for next season and beyond, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Who is Sacramento Targeting?

Per Wojnarowski, the Kings' search for a new head coach is expected to be "wide-ranging." Some notable names include former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, former Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford, former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown, and Milwaukee Bucks assistants Charles Lee and Darvin Ham.

Although nobody from the Philadelphia 76ers' bench was mentioned as a potential Sacramento candidate at this time, the Kings could consider somebody from Doc Rivers' bench. Last season, former NBA guard and current Sixers assistant Sam Cassell garnered some attention in the head coaching market.

While the Kings probably wouldn't re-hire a former coach of theirs as they look to rebuild, Dave Joerger shouldn't be ruled out either as he has head coaching experience of his own.

