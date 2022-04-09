Skip to main content
NBA News: Bulls, Raptors Lock Into Playoff Seeds

Last weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers punched their ticket to the 2022 NBA Playoffs. After picking up wins against the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers remained in the fourth seed, knowing they'll be on their way to the postseason.

After picking a third-straight win against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers didn't move up at all in the standings. And a loss against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night hurt their chances of potentially grabbing the Eastern Conference's third seed.

Going into Saturday's rematch against the Pacers in South Philly, the Sixers place fourth in the conference. With two games left on the regular-season schedule, the Sixers could still move up depending on what happens this weekend.

Meanwhile, the two seeds behind them are locked in. With the Chicago Bulls sitting with a 45-36 record, they place three games behind the 48-33 Raptors. Therefore, Chicago guarantees their spot as the sixth seed in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Raptors will enter the postseason as the fifth seed.

Who Could the Sixers Play?

This weekend, the Sixers could win both of their games against the Pacers and the Detroit Pistons and remain in the fourth seed. A loss in one or both of their matchups guarantees they won't move into the third seed, as they are currently half a game behind the Boston Celtics.

If the Sixers remain in the fourth seed beyond Sunday, then they'll draw the Raptors as their first-round opponent in the playoffs. 

However, if the Sixers win out and the Celtics fail to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, then Philadelphia moves into the third seed and draws the Bulls as their first-round matchup.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

