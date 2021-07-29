Former Sixers Draft Pick Landry Shamet Traded From Nets to Suns

Once viewed as JJ Redick's protegè, Landry Shamet was becoming a fan-favorite on the Philadelphia 76ers years ago. Coming out of Wichita State in 2018, Shamet was selected 26th overall by the Sixers during the NBA Draft.

Despite being a late first-round pick on a team with playoff aspirations, the Sixers utilized Shamet more than expected. The young guard averaged 20 minutes on the floor in his first 54 games in the NBA.

During that time, Shamet averaged 8.3 points per game while shooting 40-percent from beyond the arc. Just as Shamet was getting comfortable in his role as Redick's backup in Philly, the Sixers flipped the young guard to the Los Angeles Clippers in the trade that landed them Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and Mike Scott.

Shamet played even better during his time in L.A. Starting in 23 of 25 games, the young guard averaged a career-high of 10 points while hitting on 45-percent of his shots. The following year, Shamet played the entire season on the Clippers.

He was solid during his sophomore effort. While he became more of a role player off the bench, Shamet was still a reliable contributor to the Clippers during his sophomore effort as he averaged nine points in 53 games.

Once again, though, Shamet saw his team capitalize on his production through the trade market. During the 2020 NBA Draft last fall, Shamet was sent packing to the Brooklyn Nets, where he would play the entire 2020-2021 season.

Shamet continued to prove he belongs on the floor as he averaged nine points once again while shooting 39-percent from three. However, the Nets will continue the trend and ship the 24-year-old guard off to the Phoenix Suns on draft night.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets are sending Shamet to the Suns in exchange for Jevon Carter and the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Per Wojnarowski, Suns head coach Monty Williams has been a "significant supporter" of Shamet's since they were both a part of the Sixers organization. Now, they reunite out in Phoenix ahead of the 2021-2022 season.