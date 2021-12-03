Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    NBA News: Trail Blazers Move on From GM Neil Olshey
    Lately, the Portland Trail Blazers have been investigating a situation centered around their long-time President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Neil Olshey. After coming to terms with what they've found behind closed doors, the Blazers have decided to part ways with Olshey, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

    "The Portland Trail Blazers are committed to building an organization that positively impacts our colleagues, communities, and the world in which we live and play," the team wrote in a public statement on Friday. "Following the conclusion of the independent review of concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility, the Portland Trail Blazers organization has decided to terminate General Manager and President of Basketball Operations, Neil Olshey, effective immediately due to violations of the Portland Trail Blazers' Code of Conduct."

    With Olshey officially out of the picture after a ten-year run with the Blazers, Portland's organization will promote Director of Player Personnel Joe Cronin to be the acting General Manager temporarily.

    How does Portland's change affect the Sixers?

    Ever since the Ben Simmons saga started in Philadelphia, the Sixers attempted to search for a trade partner to send their three-time All-Star packing, as he wished. Although the Trail Blazers were open to discussing a potential Simmons trade with the Sixers, they weren't willing to make their All-Star point guard Damian Lillard available, even if Philly added some more names into a Simmons-centric deal.

    In addition to Lillard, the Sixers and the Blazers reportedly discussed a possible CJ McCollum-led package. However, the Blazers weren't interested in Daryl Morey's asking price, which would've cost them McCollum, three first-round picks, and three draft swaps as part of the potential package, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic

    With Olshey departing from the organization and the Blazers off to an underwhelming 11-12 start to the year, Portland's stance on keeping their current core together could change in a matter of time. While a fresh face running the front office won't certainly re-open trade talks between Portland and Philadelphia, it's safe to assume Daryl Morey will continue to keep a close eye on the situation over there, as Ben Simmons has shown no signs of returning to the Sixers anytime soon.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

