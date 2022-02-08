NBA News: Kings Move Haliburton to Pacers, Land Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings have been looking to make a move to bolster their roster in hopes of making the playoffs this season. Ever since the start of the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia, Sacramento has had eyes on Ben Simmons.

At the time, the Kings were willing to part ways with a package headlined by Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley. However, the Sixers were only interested if one of Sacramento's young standouts, De'Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton, had involvement.

The Kings weren't willing to break up their young backcourt at the time. While trade talks between the Sixers and the Kings continued months later, the 76ers weren't interested in Fox. As for Haliburton, they liked the second-year guard but didn't like the idea of Haliburton being the centerpiece in a Simmons trade.

A couple of weeks ago, the Kings closed the book on Ben Simmons and looked into other options. As the trade deadline is just a couple of days away, Sacramento made its big splash on Tuesday.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Kings are trading Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thomson to the Indiana Pacers. In exchange, the Pacers will send their standout big man Damontas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a 2027 second-round pick to Sacramento.

Although the Sixers were unlikely to settle for a Haliburton-centric package ahead of the deadline, the second-year standout is officially off the table for the Sixers with that move.

