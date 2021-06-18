Report: Thunder Trade Al Horford to Celtics for Kemba Walker

The Boston Celtics have been rumored to be eyeing up a reunion with veteran center Al Horford for quite some time now. After Horford left the Celtics via free agency two summers ago and joined the Philadelphia 76ers, there was a lot of talk about the Celtics regretting letting him walk -- and Horford regretting ever leaving.

Well, that's no longer a concern as the two will reportedly reunite. After his lone season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Al Horford has been packaged and traded back to the Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Along with Horford, the Celtics will also receive veteran center Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick. Meanwhile, the Thunder land veteran point guard Kemba Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in this year's draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Thunder's quest to load up on valuable draft picks continues as they unload one of their very few seasoned veterans to the Celtics. In addition to acquiring draft assets, they'll get another solid veteran in return.

Although Walker hasn't been the same player he was with the Charlotte Hornets while playing in Boston, the Thunder are still getting a solid veteran in the deal as Walker averaged 19 points per game and four assists per game while shooting 36-percent from three in an average of 31 minutes over the 2020-2021 season.

Per Wojnarowski, the Celtics sought financial flexibility by getting off of Walker's hefty $73 million deal. Meanwhile, the Thunder land a veteran star point guard, who they could either flip to another team for more assets or hold onto him for next season so he can be the veteran who will lead the team of young players.