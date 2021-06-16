Report: Wizards, Scott Brooks Will Part Ways Next Season

When the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards in five games during the first round of the NBA Playoffs, all of the attention in Washington was then turned to veteran head coach Scott Brooks.

For quite some time, Brooks' seat was hot in Washington. Since joining the organization for the 2016-2017 NBA season, the Wizards have been good -- but not great. During Brooks' five-year stint as Washington's head coach, the Wizards clinched a spot in the playoffs in three seasons.

Although they made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in his first year coaching the team, Washington hasn't made it out of the first round since. This year, Brooks coached the Wizards in the final year of his contract.

As Washington barely secured a spot in the playoffs, his future with the organization seemed to be riding on what the Wizards could accomplish in the postseason. After securing the eighth seed and drawing the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers as their first-round opponent, the Wizards seemed to have minimal chances of getting to the next round. Five games later, they were eliminated.

Despite there being questions surrounding Brooks' future with the Wizards, Washington's star leader Russell Westbrook endorsed the head coach. Considering Westbrook's opinion holds value to Washington's front office, there were expectations Brooks could return as the Wizards' head coach next year.

However, that won't be the case. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards intend to part ways with Brooks. While both parties discussed a new deal as Brooks' contract is set to expire this offseason, they couldn't come to agree on a new contract. Therefore, Brooks will search for a job elsewhere while the Wizards join a handful of teams that will search for a new head coach for next season.