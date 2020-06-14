All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Players Will Test for COVID-19 'Every Other Day' Before Orlando

Justin Grasso

Back in March, when the NBA suspended the 2019-2020 season, COVID-19 tests were hard to come by. While the virus was spreading throughout the country, a case of COVID-19 eventually crept into the NBA as Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive on the night of March 11. Shortly after, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the call to suspend the season until further notice.

Over the next couple of weeks, a handful of NBA players and staff tested positive -- three of which were from the Philadelphia 76ers' organization. Seeing the domino effect take place, Adam Silver and the NBA's Board of Governors knew it was going to take a while before they could make the call to resume the season or cancel it entirely.

Fortunately, the NBA has come up with a plan to return to action. Next month, 22 teams are scheduled to travel to Orlando, Florida, where they will remain in what's being labeled as a 'bubble city' at ESPN's Wide World of Sports in Disney. Before players and essential staff travel, though, the NBA wants to ensure there are zero cases of the coronavirus within the league before the season resumes.

Therefore, players and essential staff will have to undergo COVID-19 tests every other day, according to a report from ESPN.

"The memo, which was obtained by ESPN, says players and "essential team staff" -- any coaches, trainers or medical personnel who will be working with players directly, or will be part of the travel party to Orlando, Florida -- will be administered both a COVID-19 test and an antibody test on June 23."

"Each person will then be administered another COVID-19 test every other day, as well as the two days directly before the team leaves for Walt Disney World. All teams are currently scheduled to arrive at Walt Disney World between July 7 and July 9."

At the moment, it's unclear what will happen if somebody in a team's traveling party tests positive for COVID-19. Adam Silver and the Board of Governors agreed not to pause everything if a player or staff member tests positive this time around. 

However, any player who leaves the Disney bubble or tests positive for COVID-19 will be forced to quarantine for nearly two weeks. Although the NBA's memo didn't indicate that would be the case before the season resumes, it's likely the same rules will apply to anybody who tests positive for COVID-19 during the frequent testing everybody will partake in before traveling to Florida.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Rumors: 76ers' 2020-21 Season Might be Fan-less?

Recent NBA rumors have indicated that fans might not have the opportunity to attend games during the 2020-2021 season. For the Philadelphia 76ers, that's very unfortunate.

Justin Grasso

Embiid, Harris Joined Crucial Players Conference Call on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris joined a players' conference call on Friday led by Kyrie Irving.

Justin Grasso

When Can Brett Brown Begin Coaching the 76ers Again?

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown isn't allowed to currently attend player workouts in Camden. When will the Sixers head coach have the opportunity to facilitate player workouts again?

Justin Grasso

Dwyane Wade Joined Ben Simmons During L.A. Workouts

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been working out in Los Angeles for the time being and recently NBA legend Dwyane Wade joined him.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson Donates $25,000 to Oklahoma Food Bank

Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Josh Richardson made another generous donation during the NBA's hiatus as he contributed $25,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Justin Grasso

76ers News: NBA Slightly Moves Restart Date up

The Philadelphia 76ers could be back in action slightly sooner than anticipated according to the latest NBA rumors.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rival Watch: Miami Heat Gunning for Another Star

Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference rival the Miami Heat are reportedly gunning for another prominent star this upcoming offseason.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Kept the 76ers Close During NBA Suspension

The Philadelphia 76ers had to self-quarantine over the last few months. Thankfully for Tobias Harris' leadership, the team stayed in close contact through group chats and virtual meetings.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Players are Expressing 'Uncertainty' About Restart

The latest NBA Rumors indicate that some players are hesitant about restarting the season next month in Orlando, Florida as the pandemic is still alive.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Black track and field athletes on experiences with racism in America

There’s no question that Black track and field athletes are at the core of the sport, but little has been asked about their lives off the track. Here are the stories of 14 stars of the sport.

SI Wire