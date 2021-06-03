76ers vs. Hawks Game 1 Time Revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their first-round series against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. After taking on their first loss in Game 4 on Monday night, the Sixers looked to close out the series in Game 5 without their All-Star center Joel Embiid on the floor.

Their quest to get to the second round was a successful one on Wednesday as the Sixers defeated the Wizards 129-112. Not too long after punching their ticket to the second round, the 76ers found out their next opponent.

A couple of hours away, the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks battled for a Game 5 of their own. The Knicks, who trailed 1-3, were desperate to keep the series alive. The Hawks, who have been on a roll lately, just needed one more victory to head to the next round.

Thanks to a dominant performance by Trae Young, the Hawks defeated the Knicks for the fourth time in the playoffs, guaranteeing a spot in the next round. Now, Atlanta will face the Sixers in the postseason, with the seven-game series beginning this weekend.

The Matchup Details

When: Sunday, June 6, 2021

Where: The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What Time: 1:00 PM EST.

Just as they did in the first round, the Sixers will open up their next playoff series at home on a Sunday afternoon. Two weeks ago, the Sixers hosted the Washington Wizards for Game 1 at one o'clock. That game resulted in a tight win to kick the series off on the right note before eventually ending it 4-1.

Now, the competition gets stiffer as Atlanta enters the second round on fire as they've won three of their last four games over the Knicks.

