James Harden Ruled Out for Game 2 vs. Bucks

After an exciting matchup on Saturday night, the Nets and Bucks square off again for game two. Brooklyn will take the floor with a chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

The main storyline after game one involved James Harden. In the game's opening minute, Harden exited the game with a hamstring injury and was unable to return.

Brooklyn will be without the former MVP again on Monday as Harden has been ruled out due to hamstring tightness.

Injuries took a toll on most of the league in the regular season, and it has carried into the playoffs. The Nets now have to continue their postseason run without one of their most vital pieces.

Before suffering this injury, Harden was off to a hot start in the playoffs. In round one against the Celtics, he averaged 23.2 PPG and 8.8 APG.

This injury drastically changes the outlook of this series. The Nets now have to take on the Bucks without their lead facilitator and one of their best scorers.

Depth has been looked at as a major weak point for the Nets. Outside of the big three, Brooklyn's options are limited. It is now up to that supporting cast to try and fill the void that Harden leaves behind.

The Nets still have more than enough offensive firepower with Harden out, but the advantage slightly swings in Milwaukee's favor. They now have one less offensive weapon to try and contain on defense.

How long the Nets have to survive without Harden could heavily impact their chances of advancing to the conference finals.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.