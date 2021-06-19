Report: Kyrie Irving Out Game 7 vs. Bucks

While the conference final is set in stone for the West, both semifinal matchups in the East are still underway. After picking up a big win on their home floor, the Bucks sent their series back to Brooklyn for one final meeting. This series built up a ton of hype leading into it and has given us a Game 7.

The Nets will be on their home floor for this decisive game but will still be at a disadvantage. Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the final game of the series with a right ankle sprain. The All-Star guard suffered this injury in the first half of Game 4 and has not returned since.

In a do-or-die game like this, Brooklyn is going to greatly miss Irving. He has shown in the past he can elevate his game in situations like this.

With no Irving, it will be on Kevin Durant and James Harden to get the Nets to the conference finals. Steve Nash has played his second unit very sparingly the last two games, and that could shrink even more for Game 7.

Durant has been an ironman for the Nets down the stretch of this series. Playing at least 40 minutes in the last four games, including going the full 48 minutes in game 5. With their season hanging in the balance, it would not be shocking if Durant went the distance again on Saturday night.

Since returning from injury, Harden has done his best to give any form of lift to the Nets. He has also logged big minutes, playing 45 minutes in game 5 and 40 in game 6. It is clear that his hamstring injury is affecting him, but he has left it all out on the floor.

Game 7 is going to come down to the stars. Which team's superstars are willing to do whatever it takes to get their team to the next round?

Injuries have severely impacted this series, but the finale is sure to be must-watch television.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.