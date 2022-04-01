NBA Playoffs: Bucks Clinch, Hornets Working to Secure Play-In Spot

The 2021-2022 NBA Playoffs are quickly approaching. As the nights' pass, the Eastern Conference playoff picture continues to form.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, they've been in a bit of a rut lately. After being in the top seed just last weekend, a loss to the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the top spot and into the fourth seed.

Two nights later, the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks and fell short once again, taking on their second-straight loss. Many believed the Sixers should've been able to climb out of their mini-slump against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, but the 76ers took on a disappointing upset loss.

The Sixers' opportunity to clinch a playoff spot has been pushed back amid a three-game losing streak.

Who Punched Their Ticket Already?

The Miami Heat, who have consistently sat in the top seed lately, clinched their division title last week. As for the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, they guaranteed their spot in the playoffs this week as scenarios fell in their favor.

Who's Eliminated?

The Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Indiana Pacers were the first teams to find themselves eliminated from playoff contention in the East as they've failed to garner more than 30 wins at this point.

This week, the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks were the subsequent two dominos to fall as they won't be making it to the postseason after both clinching spots in the playoffs last season.

What's Next for Charlotte?

There is only one Eastern Conference playoff scenario to keep your eyes on Friday night. As the Charlotte Hornets are on the outside looking in at the playoffs as they place ninth with a 40-37 record, the Hornets can guarantee themselves a spot in the Play-In Tournament if the Toronto Raptors can defeat the Magic on Friday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.