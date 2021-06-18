Joel Embiid Questionable for Sixers' Game 6 vs. Hawks

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers' newest trend has been collapsing after building notable leads over the last two games. However, one common trend this postseason has been the questionable status of Joel Embiid leading up to every game.

Ever since going down with a knee injury in Game 4 during the first-round series against the Washington Wizards, Embiid was diagnosed with a torn meniscus. Considering the Sixers possessed a 3-1 lead over the Wizards at the time of the diagnosis, the 76ers allowed the big man to rest in Game 5.

Without him, the Sixers came out on top and sent the Wizards packing as they collected their fourth win in five games. Going into the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid was upgraded to questionable.

Considering he hadn't touched the court since leaving the first quarter of that Game 4 in Washington, his status for that Sunday afternoon Game 1 matchup versus the Hawks was totally unclear.

But Embiid powered through and played. For the next four games, the situation never changed. Leading up to each matchup, the Sixers listed Embiid as questionable. Each time, he ended up playing after going through shootaround and pregame warmups without suffering any setbacks.

The situation is no different ahead of Game 6. Once again, Embiid is on the injury report listed as questionable. Although there's been a few scares over the last two games as Embiid has grabbed at his knee or was slow to get up, but he hasn't suffered any setbacks.

Assuming everything goes right for him throughout the day leading up to the Game 6 tip-off, Embiid should be able to power through once again as the Sixers face elimination in Atlanta on Friday night.

