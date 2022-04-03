Skip to main content
NBA Playoffs: Kevin Durant's 55 Points Not Enough to Beat Hawks

NBA Playoffs: Kevin Durant's 55 Points Not Enough to Beat Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets met for a Saturday night matchup this weekend. Last season, the Hawks and the Nets were ranked top-five in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture formed.

This season, Atlanta and Brooklyn are headed for the Play-In Tournament. Going into their Saturday night battle, the Hawks and the Nets were tied with a 40-37 record. Both teams knew that the loser of their matchup loses their chance of making the playoffs by avoiding a Play-In game.

It was clear that Kevin Durant got the memo on Saturday as the former MVP checked in for over 40 minutes and dominated from start to finish.

After chucking up nearly 30 shots, Durant drained 19 field goals. He was a spectacular 80-percent from beyond the arc off of ten attempts. At the end of the matchup, Durant finished the night with 55 points.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His co-superstar Kyrie Irving wrapped up the outing with 31 points of his own in 44 minutes. Despite the two stars dominating in Atlanta on a personal level, Trae Young and the Hawks were simply the better team overall on Saturday.

The 86 combined points from Durant and Irving weren't enough as the Hawks put the Nets down with a 122-115 victory. With that loss, the Nets fall to 40-38 on the year and drop into the tenth seed, where they are locked into a Play-In spot.

Meanwhile, the Hawks improve to 41-37 on the year and jump ahead of the Charlotte Hornets to land in the eighth seed for the time being.

From Favorites to Hopefuls

USATSI_18011340_168388689_lowres

The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2021-2022 NBA season as Eastern Conference favorites. Although the Nets came up short in the playoffs last year, their inability to take out the Milwaukee Bucks had a lot to do with Kyrie Irving and James Harden batting physical setbacks in the postseason.

This year, the Nets have struggled throughout the regular season due to numerous factors. Not only did the team deal with key injuries and a significant COVID-19 outbreak, but they also didn't have Irving on board for the first half of the season.

And when Kyrie finally returned to the court, he was playing with the Nets on a part-time basis. In the midst of the Nets' issues, James Harden started to lose interest in playing in Brooklyn. Eventually, he was able to force his way out.

Brooklyn participated in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers to land Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond. While Curry and Drummond have shown some solid flashes for the Nets so far, Simmons has yet to play for his new team as a back injury has kept him from making his season debut. Also, Seth Curry has been on and off the floor due to minor setbacks as well.

With the Nets still dealing with injury struggles, they've been inconsistent as of late. And although Durant and Irving are still playing stellar basketball, the two superstars can't do everything alone. Therefore, Brooklyn remains inconsistent in the regular season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_18007019_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden, Sixers Credit Pace for Blowout Win vs. Hornets

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17822677_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Cavaliers Victory Keeps Sixers Waiting to Clinch Playoff Spot

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_18007291_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid, Sixers Climb Out of Slump With Blowout Win vs. Hornets

By Justin Grasso19 hours ago
USATSI_17892471_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers Could Clinch Spot in NBA Playoffs on Saturday

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago
USATSI_17494928_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago
USATSI_17285145_168388689_lowres (1)
News

NBA Rumors: James Harden Assured Kevin Durant He'd Re-Sign With Nets

By Justin GrassoApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17494893_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Hornets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday

By Justin GrassoApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17664245_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Doc Rivers Highlights Areas Paul Reed Needs to Work On

By Justin GrassoApr 2, 2022