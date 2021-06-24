Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Steal Game 1 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When the Atlanta Hawks trailed the Philadelphia 76ers by double digits in Game 4 of the second-round series, many believed it was only a matter of time before the Sixers sent them packing by eliminating them from the playoffs.

A week later, the Hawks formed two improbable second-half comebacks for victories and defeated the Sixers twice in Philly, knocking them out of the playoffs and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Once again, the Hawks were heavily doubted. As they were set to face the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night, many believed an eventual sweep was brewing in Milwaukee.

But if there is one thing the Hawks taught us, it's that they just might be the real deal.

Atlanta and Milwaukee were neck and neck throughout the first half of Wednesday night's game. As a whole, the Bucks were giving a solid team effort as several players were crucial in producing 59 first-half points.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' young star Trae Young once again proved he's more than playoff-ready as he had a stellar 25-point first half. Putting Atlanta on his back, Young's big first half wasn't enough to secure an early lead, but it kept them within five points going into the intermission.

Then when the second half rolled around, the hot hand didn't cool off. Young dropped another 12 points playing the entire third quarter, leading the Hawks to outscore the Bucks 34-26 before heading into the fourth quarter with a three-point lead.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had himself a big fourth quarter as he collected 12 points in 12 minutes, but it wasn't enough for the Bucks to overcome the Hawks. Despite a stellar performance by Jrue Holiday (33 points, 10 assists) and Antetokounmpo (34 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists), the Hawks managed to defeat the Bucks 116-113.

In their first Eastern Conference Finals matchup, Trae Young and John Collins led the charge for Atlanta. Young, who had a monster first half to keep the Hawks alive, sustained his dominance as he finished with 48 points and 11 assists. Collins played the perfect sidekick role as he shot 11-16 from the field, collecting 23 points and 15 assists, securing the double-double.

With that win, the Hawks get off to a 1-0 start in the series, which marks the third time this postseason Atlanta managed to kick a series off with a victory on the road. Now, they have home-court advantage heading into Game 2, which is set for Friday night.