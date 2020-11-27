NBA Releases Philadelphia 76ers' 2-Game Preseason Schedule

In about a week, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin their training camp sessions for the 2020-2021 NBA season. And in a couple of weeks, the Sixers will get some live game action against the Boston Celtics for the first preseason game of the year.

On Friday afternoon, the NBA released the full preseason schedule. The league-wide schedule will begin on December 11, 2020, and is set to conclude on December 19, 2020. Per the league's announcement, every team will play at least two games, with one being home and one being away. Teams will have a maximum of four games.

For the Sixers, they only have two preseason games scheduled this year. Here's what their schedule looks like this season:

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 - vs. Boston Celtics

Friday, December 18, 2020 - at. Indiana Pacers

As expected, this year's scheduling will be quite different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, there will be fewer games during the preseason and the regular season as the league is starting a lot later than it typically would.

When the preseason wraps up after the slate of games on Saturday, December 19, 2020, teams will have a couple of days before the 2020-2021 season tips off officially. Per the NBA, the 72-game schedule will begin on December 22, 2020. The schedule for the first half of the season is set to be released in the coming days. The second half of the schedule will come out later during the first half of the season.

