NBA Rumors: Could 76ers Have Interest in Davis Bertans or JJ Redick?

Soon enough, the prime NBA trade season will be here as teams typically tend to get more deals done as we head deep into December. Now that every team has had some time to find their identity in 2019, we will soon find out which organizations will be buyers and which will be sellers.

The Philadelphia 76ers -- they will more than likely be buyers. Being that Philly's a win-now team, all of their moves (if any) will focus on strengthening the roster now in order to help them go on a title run.

Last season, we saw just how aggressive Elton Brand the rest of the Sixers' front office can be. After making a handful of trades, acquiring some notable talent, we've been made aware that if there is a piece out there to better the 76ers, then there's a good chance it will get done for the right price.

As trade talks begin to heat up now, what're some options for the 76ers?

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, there are hardly any available stars. That's alright for the Sixers, who have one of the NBA's better starting lineups as they possess a good handful of star power in Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and even the longtime veteran, Al Horford.

Therefore, if the Sixers are truly in the market as buyers, they will more than likely look to acquire veteran reserves to come off of the bench. We recognize the Sixers as a defense-first team, but it doesn't come as much of a secret that the team could use some scoring.

This year, the Sixers have some decent pieces off their bench. However, nobody is all that consistent -- especially from the three-point land. Their highest-percentage shooter from deep right now happens to be backup point guard Raul Neto, who averages only 1.3 threes a game.

Rookie shooting guard Matisse Thybulle places second in that category as he's shot roughly 46-percent from three up until this point. While Thybulle has been gaining traction off the bench, the rookie's success is nothing but a small sample size.

Can the Sixers truly rely on Thybulle to knock down a good chunk of his threes consistently? It's unclear. There is, however, a couple of names on the trade market which could offer some reliability to Sixers' head coach, Brett Brown.

The first one happens to be a guy who recently torched the Sixers from deep in Washington's Davis Bertans. According to O'Connor, Bertans could be available for one of the Sixers' additional draft picks for next year. The 27-year-old veteran has been lighting it up from three, averaging 46-percent.

Considering that Washington is more on the seller's side of things, they wouldn't be reluctant to trade him. But if Bertans continues his hot streak, the Wizards might raise the asking price, making it no longer a desirable trade for a bench piece.

Along with Bertans, former 76ers' guard JJ Redick is rumored to be in on the trade mill as well. Just this past summer, Redick left Philly for New Orleans in free agency, despite saying he wanted to finish his career out with the Sixers. He received a hefty two-year contract, which is worth over $26 million.

Since Redick is an important veteran leader on the Pelicans, the team isn't rushing to get him out of there. Just because they aren't actively selling him, though, doesn't mean Redick is off-limits when it comes to trading.

"Multiple executives believe New Orleans could be convinced to trade him for a significant offer," Kevin O'Connor writes. Since the Sixers have had trouble replacing Redick's sharpshooting from three-point range, it would be interesting to see him come back as a bench piece.

As Brett Brown believes the only player on the team who can fill the void of Redick's shooting is Tobias Harris, that says the Sixers could use the veteran back on the roster for a slightly lesser role.

That's not a knock on Harris, who has begun to earn his money as of late. But just because he's been a reliable scorer, doesn't mean he has turned into a volume shooter overnight. The Sixers won't kid themselves; they could use Redick's outside shooting from off of the bench. The only thing holding them back from re-acquiring him is going to be the price that New Orleans demands.