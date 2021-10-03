NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Never Felt Like Sixers Were 'Perfect Fit'?

When Ben Simmons' name started getting brought up in trade rumors around the NBA, it seemed the Sixers were the ones ready to move on from the three-time All-Star. However, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey painted a different picture last Monday.

During his media availability, Morey revealed that Simmons and his camp requested a trade shortly after the Sixers dropped Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs last season.

There are several factors that could play into Simmons' proposed trade request, but it remained unclear why he wanted out exactly. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Simmons was "done" playing alongside Joel Embiid.

While it's nothing personal, Simmons believes he needs to be in a different situation as he feels the Sixers have built the team to tailor Embiid and not himself. On Saturday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer added some more intel on the situation.

Per Pompey's report, the relationship between Simmons and the Sixers' organization overall has run its course. Not a single factor plays into Simmons' desire to part ways with the team that drafted him in 2016.

"From the start, the Sixers and Simmons never felt like a perfect fit," Pompey wrote. "Despite being a first-overall pick, this team was never really his squad. Some sources close to Simmons thought that became more apparent after the team hired Daryl Morey as president of basketball operations in November."

“This entire situation is not about Ben Simmons and the fans of Philly,” a source said. “It’s not about Ben Simmons being able to overcome the loss to the Hawks. It’s not any of that, and they know that. What is this? This is the relationship running its course. …. It’s never been smooth at all.”

At this point, it seems Simmons and his camp are growing beyond impatient with the Sixers. Considering they haven't received a trade since requesting one in June, they are exhausting all options to force themselves out of Philly.

This right here is their latest attempt. While it could certainly be true that Simmons and the Sixers were never a perfect fit, and the three-time All-Star wasn't fully committed to Philadelphia from the jump, but then why would he sign a long-term max extension ahead of the 2019 season?

Unfortunately for the side that desires a trade the most, they have inserted themselves in a situation where they have little leverage.

The 76ers have done a lot to build around Simmons and invest in their young star in hopes he would become a surefire franchise superstar. Unfortunately, his shortcomings have prevented that from happening. Now, Simmons and the Sixers are in a staredown, and we're all waiting to see who blinks first.

