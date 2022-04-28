Ben Simmons made it painfully obvious that he didn't want to play for the Philadelphia 76ers again last offseason. Simmons threatened a holdout after meeting with team officials, who prioritized convincing the star to come back and play for them during the 2021-2022 season.

Training camp, preseason, and the start of the regular season came and went with Simmons staying off the floor for the Sixers. Fast forward to over 50 games later, and nothing changed. Simmons wanted a trade, and the Sixers weren't willing to move him until a desirable offer came across their desk.

Eventually, the Brooklyn Nets realized that James Harden didn't want to be on their roster anymore. Therefore, they rolled the dice and traded Harden and Paul Millsap away to land Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and the three-time All-Star, Simmons.

Although Simmons went from being a holdout to preparing for his season debut, the anticipated return to the court never happened. A back injury kept Simmons off the floor for the rest of the regular season.

When the playoffs rolled around, Simmons missed the first three games of the first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

While Simmons was reportedly on pace to make his Nets debut for Game 4, the All-Star guard suddenly backed out as he was reportedly dealing with back soreness and had mental hurdles to overcome before returning to the floor.

The Nets lost, resulting in a series sweep. And just like that, Simmons missed an entire season. Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Simmons remains committed to the Brooklyn Nets. However, the organization grew frustrated with Simmons' decision to back out of playing on Monday.

It seems Simmons and the Nets will continue to work together for the time being. And Brooklyn might not have any other choice but to keep Simmons on board as it seems Simmons has little trade value at this point, considering everything that's transpired this year.

An Insider Weighs In

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer recently spoke with a source from a non-playoff team that had an interest in trading for Simmons when he was still on the Sixers' roster. That same team that was willing to gamble on Simmons for the right price is now no longer interested in taking a chance on the 25-year-old All-Star.

"I spoke with a trusted source from a non-playoff team that was previously attracted to Simmons who told me they’re out on him. “We’re at the point we’d want to see him play first,” said the source. The Nets might feel the same before making a move. Sure, Simmons has major flaws. But he’s only 25, signed to a reasonable contract with three years remaining, and the last time we saw him he was one of the league’s best defenders." via The Ringer

A healthy Simmons remains a good fit in Brooklyn, playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It would be in the Nets' best interest to keep Simmons for the 2022-2023 season. But even if Brooklyn wanted to cut the cord already, it seems they would have trouble finding a deal worth making as the dreadful Simmons saga has gone on too long.

