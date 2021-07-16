NBA Rumors: Blazers' Billups, Olshey to Meet With Lillard Friday

Once the Portland Trail Blazers fell short in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs to the shorthanded Denver Nuggets, question marks started popping up regarding Damian Lillard's future with the Blazers' franchise.

Since 2012, Lillard has been the face of Portland's pro hoops team. Unfortunately, Portland's front office has struggled to supply him with the help he needs to lead the Blazers to the NBA Finals.

Now in his 30s, Lillard is feeling the urgency to win now. In the past, he made it clear he wasn't willing to pack up and leave to join a team where his chances of winning a championship increase drastically because he joined other stars elsewhere.

Instead, he wanted the Blazers to bring help to him. However, a report hinted that Lillard is skeptical of the chances of that happening. And although Lillard never requested a trade from the Blazers, a recent report on Friday hinted that the superstar guard is expected to make a formal trade request any day now.

As the smoke continues to rise in Portland, the team's General Manager Neil Olshey, along with Portland's new head coach Chauncey Billups will meet with the disgruntled star in Vegas on Friday, according to ESPN's Frank Isola.

What does this mean exactly? Well, it shows there's some truth to Lillard's reported frustration. As expected, Lillard didn't publicly mention he's lost faith in the Blazers' organization. Still, the idea that two leaders in the clubhouse are going to meet with the All-Star shows signs of an organization trying to smooth things over.

What happens from here is unclear. If all goes well during the sitdown, then Lillard might restore faith in his team and give it another go-round. If the meeting goes the opposite direction, then Portland will have to start seriously considering the stockpile of trade offers they'll receive for the superstar guard this summer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.