NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Land Steve Nash as Head Coach

Justin Grasso

The Brooklyn Nets have found a new head coach in Hall of Famer Steve Nash, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday. The Nets, who parted ways with Kenny Atkinson back in March, have been on a long and hard search for the team's next leader as they loaded up on stars during last year's free agency.

After spending the rest of the season with Jacque Vaughn running the show as the interim head coach, it seemed entirely possible that Vaughn could be the guy for the job moving forward permanently. Also, recent rumors indicated the Nets had their eyes on San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich and Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue. Then on Thursday, the Nets shocked the NBA with the hiring of Nash.

"I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization," Nash wrote in a statement, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "[I would] like to thank Sean, Joe, and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward. Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn."

Although the Nets decided to hire Nash as the head coach, they will still keep Vaughn on board as the team's lead assistant. That now takes two potential head coaching hires off the board, and leaves the Sixers' rumored top candidate still available as Ty Lue was a potential hire for Brooklyn.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

