NBA Rumors: Cam Reddish, Knicks Headed for a Possible Breakup

Norristown, Pennsylvania-born NBA player Cam Reddish could find himself on a new team for the second time within a year’s span.

After attending Duke as a five-star prospect out of Westtown School in Westchester, Pennsylvania, Reddish entered the 2019 NBA Draft. Following his impressive lone year with the Blue Devils, Reddish became the 10th overall pick in the draft, selected by the Atlanta Hawks.

Reddish began his NBA career with a career-high of 34 starts during the 2019-2020 season. At the time, the Hawks were a bottom-of-the-barrel Eastern Conference team.

The following year, the Hawks started competing for a spot in the playoffs. Unfortunately, Reddish wasn’t a key piece in Atlanta’s run, as he appeared in just 26 games at the beginning of the season before an injury took him off the floor.

Reddish hoped to bounce back last season. In his first 34 games of the year, he produced a career-high of 11 points per game while knocking down nearly 38 percent of his threes. However, the Hawks didn’t envision a key role for Reddish.

Eventually, the New York Knicks took the former lottery pick off Atlanta’s hands by sending Kevin Knox and a conditional first-round pick the Hawks’ way.

The Reddish trade was a questionable move by the Knicks from the jump. As it became clear that New York’s head coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t have the same vision as the Knicks’ front office when it came to Reddish, the relationship between the player and the organization was awkward almost immediately.

After missing his first four games with the Knicks post-trade, Reddish made his New York debut on January 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers. The veteran appeared in 15 games for the Knicks, averaging 14 minutes on the floor.

After a March 7 matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Reddish was ruled out with a shoulder injury. That would be the last time he appeared on the court during the 2021-2022 season, as he missed the remaining stretch of the schedule.

It seems that might’ve been the final time Reddish would don a Knicks uniform. On Thursday, the New York Post’s Marc Berman reported that Reddish already desires a trade after spending half a season with the Knicks.

“Knicks wing Cam Reddish wants a change of scenery, The Post has learned, after he was traded to New York in January and didn’t initially crack the rotation. An NBA source said Reddish is looking for a larger role.”

Per Berman, Reddish was “leery” of the trade to New York from Atlanta last year. In Reddish’s eyes, the Knicks had a “logjam at the wing.”

Reddish could be a prospect the Sixers look into. After trading away the veteran small forward Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies to land De’Anthony Melton, the Sixers have a question mark at the position.

While the recently acquired veteran P.J. Tucker will likely start alongside Tobias Harris, the Sixers lack reliable depth at small forward as Matisse Thybulle’s offensive limits make it difficult to rely on him all the time, and Furkan Korkmaz has proven to be inconsistent over the last couple of seasons.

Many suggested the Sixers could look into a Reddish deal when the Hawks shopped the young wing around last season, but it wasn’t anything the Sixers seriously considered. Perhaps, that could change this time as the Knicks might consider granting Reddish’s wishes and move him again.

