NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets 'Love' LiAngelo Ball

Not only is the NBA Summer a chance for incoming rookies to showcase their talents, but an opportunity for players to work their way onto a roster. One person who took the floor in Las Vegas looking to do just that was LiAngelo Ball.

Contrary to his two brothers, LiAngelo has had a rougher path paving his way to the NBA. Despite short stints with multiple organizations, he has yet to find a home.

The 22-year-old never stopped his pursuit of making it to the league, and his work might be starting to pay off. His performance in Vegas over the last week turned some heads within one organization.

Jordan Schultz of ESPN reported that multiple people within the Charlotte Hornets' organization 'love' LiAngelo following his performance in Vegas. In five games, he averaged 9.6 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.6 SPG, and shot just under 35% from beyond the arc.

One of the Hornets' latest moves raises speculation that the team is making room for a second Ball brother. With 2020 second-round pick Grant Riller agreeing to a deal with the Sixers, Charolette has an open two-way contract. Between those comments and LiAngelo's play in Vegas, he has to be a top candidate to fill that spot.

This past season, LaMelo Ball emerged as one of the league's brightest young talents. The reigning Rookie of the Year was a walking highlight reel and instantly became the new face of the franchise. Signing his brother to a deal might just be a ploy to keep the franchise cornerstone happy in Charolette for the long term. It is a tactic we have seen organizations use countless times in the past.

After multiple opportunities coming up short, it finally looks like LiAngelo will get an extended stay on an NBA roster.

