Report: Chauncey Billups, Ime Udoka to Interview With Celtics Again

The Boston Celtics are working on making some big changes. After the now-former President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge decided to step down once and for all, the team didn't have to look too far to find his replacement.

Instead of conducting a search for a new President, the Celtics decided to promote head coach Brad Stevens to take on the front office leadership role. Typically, successful head coaches tend to take on both roles at once, but Stevens decided to focus on one position at a time.

Therefore, he would lead the search for his replacement instead. For the last week or so, the Celtics have reportedly interviewed a handful of candidates. After going through initial interviews, the Celtics are now looking for a follow-up conference with several candidates.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are looking into interviewing three candidates for a second time. Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka are among those who are getting a second look.

Billups, who is best known for his successful playing career, specifically as a member of the Detroit Pistons, has garnered head coaching interest as early as last season. Before ever getting an opportunity to serve as an assistant under another head coach, a few teams considered Billups.

However, it was Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue who hired Billups to come work for him out West. With roughly a season's worth of experience coaching alongside Lue, it seems Billups' time to become a head coach is quickly approaching.

As for Ham and Udoka, they've been a part of several coaching staffs in the NBA. In 2011, Ham got his start with the Los Angeles Lakers and had another stint with the Atlanta Hawks before landing in Milwaukee, where he currently works.

Udoka, on the other hand, made a name for himself as he spent seven years coaching the San Antonio Spurs alongside Gregg Popovich. Last season, after becoming the top assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers, Udoka moved on after Brett Brown was let go from the organization. As he's finishing up the season with the Brooklyn Nets, Udoka is hopeful of landing a head coaching job sometime soon.