The Utah Jazz are open for business this offseason. Once the Jazz's season ended back in May, it was rumored that the team's top two stars, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, could be headed towards a breakup.

While Gobert and Mitchell shrugged off the rumors, it all became a reality. Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for quite the haul of players and picks. After the standout center was dealt away, it was rumored that Utah would re-tool the roster and build around Mitchell.

Fast forward a few weeks later, and that might not be the case. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Jazz are showing a willingness to listen to trade scenarios regarding Mitchell after previously shutting down all inquiries in the past.

Suddenly, Mitchell became one of the most prominent players on the trade market as he became an established All-Star at the age of 25.

Should the Sixers be Interested in Mitchell?

Early in the offseason, there were talks about Daryl Morey star-hunting this offseason. While the Sixers signed a few role players in P.J. Tucker and Danuel House while acquiring De'Anthony Melton via trade, they didn't exactly land a star.

With Mitchell becoming available, he fits the description of what the Sixers might be looking for, as he's a three-time All-Star who has averaged 23 points throughout his first five years in the NBA.

It's unclear if the Sixers are still hunting for another star to pair alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden, but if they are interested in Mitchell, they might not even be able to afford him.

What's the Cost?

The Jazz proved one thing this offseason; they like piling up draft picks with their blockbuster trades. In the Gobert deal, the Jazz received five draft picks and a 2026 swap. Now, it seems they want to acquire more draft assets in a potential deal for Mitchell.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, it might cost six first-round picks and several young players in exchange for Mitchell. It's been widely recognized that the New York Knicks might be the only team with the capital to make such a trade with Utah, and they reportedly turned down the negotiations that started that high.

If draft picks are the Jazz's priority, count the Sixers out. Next season, the 76ers are without a first-round pick and won't select in the opening round again until 2024. Their next first-round pick doesn't come until 2026. Then, they won't have a first-rounder in 2027 either, according to Fanspo.

Of course, the Sixers could attempt to move several young veterans in Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey, along with the veteran forward Tobias Harris. Still, it's unclear if either team wants to explore that kind of deal.

On Utah's end, they might not view themselves as immediate contenders, so prioritizing players like Harris over picks might be a backward move. As for the Sixers, they value Maxey a lot, and past reports have considered the young rising star nearly untouchable.

Mitchell would be a stellar addition to the Sixers, but landing him is highly unlikely, as the 76ers don't possess the ideal draft capital for the young All-Star.

