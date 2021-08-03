NBA Rumors: Danny Green's Been in Contact With Sixers, Celtics, & More

The Philadelphia 76ers turned a bad Al Horford contract into a season with veteran three-and-D player Danny Green. The move earned Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey a ton of praise as Green brought several much-needed qualities to the Sixers for the 2020-2021 season.

Unfortunately, Green could be one and done with the Sixers. As they traded for the 34-year-old forward last season, Green was heading into the final year of his contract. As of Monday, he became an unrestricted free agent officially.

A little less than 24 hours into the opening of the free agency market, Green has yet to find his new destination. While he's been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat a lot as of late, those two teams might've maxed themselves out elsewhere and likely can't afford Green's services at this point.

Green and the Sixers could reunite for another season next year, and it seems both parties are considering it. According to Harrison Sanford, Green's podcast co-host, the veteran sharpshooter and the 76ers' front office have "spoken over the past 24 hours multiple times."

However, while conversations are being had, Sanford notes that a deal between Green and the Sixers "are nowhere close." In addition to there being little traction on a new deal in Philly, Green is also receiving interest elsewhere as expected.

Per Sanford, the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans have all reached out to the veteran, expressing interest. The good news is the Sixers have early bird rights on Green, giving them an opportunity to match or beat any offer he receives this offseason.

Whether they'll do what it takes to get Green back in Philly or not is unclear. Since Green was productive on the court and arguably the team's best leader in 2020-2021, the Sixers should strongly consider doing what it takes to get him back.

