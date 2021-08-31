NBA Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Expected to Part Ways With Brooklyn Nets

DeAndre Jordan could soon find a new landing spot as he's reportedly working towards a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets.

Being in the NBA since 2008, Jordan has carved out quite the career for himself. As he entered the league with low expectations since he was a second-round pick out of Texas A&M, Jordan had a lot of room for improvement.

However, he didn't take a typical development role with the Los Angeles Clippers. Early on, Los Angeles' big man depth took a hit from injuries, which forced Jordan into a more prominent role earlier than expected.

Getting thrown into the fire helped Jordan get prepared for his future, and he developed into a solid and reliable big man over time.

Jordan played ten seasons with the Clippers since getting drafted to them. Each season he improved and eventually earned status as an All-Star during his final season in a Clippers uniform.

After wrapping up a long stint with the Clippers, Jordan then played stints with the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks before ultimately landing with the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

In his first season with the Nets, Jordan appeared in 56 games. He averaged a little over 20 minutes on the floor and put up 8.3 points per game while snagging 10 rebounds per matchup.

Last season, Jordan played in 57 games and started in 43 of them. While his scoring was down to 7.5 points per game and his rebounding decreased to 7.5 per game, Jordan notched his career-high shooting percentage as he drained 76-percent of his shots from the field. Unfortunately, he missed Brooklyn's entire playoff run.

Now, Jordan and the Nets are expected to part ways. With two years left on his contract, the Nets are likely struggling to find a team that's willing to trade for the 33-year-old center.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jordan and the Nets are working toward parting ways via contract buyout. While that decision is not final, Charania reports that the chances of Jordan being a Net beyond the offseason are "increasingly unlikely."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.