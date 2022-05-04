Skip to main content
NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers to Lakers Rumblings Quickly Fading Away

NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers to Lakers Rumblings Quickly Fading Away

As the Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the playoffs at the end of the 2021-2022 NBA season, the franchise decided to move on from their head coach, Frank Vogel.

Before Vogel hit the open market officially, there were rumors regarding potential replacements as a failed attempt to make the playoffs was almost certainly going to cost Vogel his job this season.

While several names were linked to the Lakers before the regular season concluded this year, the most shocking one was Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

Multiple reports in the past have indicated that league sources believed Rivers was a realistic option to take over for Vogel. In that case, many believe that former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni would then return to Philadelphia for a reunion with Daryl Morey, James Harden, and even Joel Embiid.

But as the playoffs progress, that theory is quickly becoming nothing but a rumor of the past as it seems Rivers and the Sixers are mutually in a good place.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Latest on Rivers and the Sixers

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report was among those who reported that Rivers to LA and D'Antoni to Philadelphia could be a potential scenario. However, he recently stated that the Sixers remain confident in Rivers.

"Despite widespread rumblings of Rivers’ intrigue in the Lakers’ opening, and incessant talk of Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey perhaps desiring a different play-caller, the 76ers have maintained that Rivers and team leadership remain aligned about their future together. Rivers’ contract runs through 2024-25 at $8 million per season, which is a hefty price for ownership to swallow."

Rivers and the Sixers were dealt a bad hand this season when the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons decided he couldn't play for the team anymore.

Simmons' absence on game nights was notable as the Sixers were down a star. His presence during practice and shootarounds was nothing more than a distraction since he was doing all he could to force a trade.

While some teams might fold while dealing with such a situation, Rivers kept the Sixers focused, and Philadelphia kept winning. Anything can happen following the Sixers' postseason run this year, but the idea of Rivers leaving Philadelphia ahead of next season doesn't seem to have any real steam behind it. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_18154196_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers Offers Injury Update on Embiid Following Game 1 vs. Heat

By Justin Grasso13 hours ago
USATSI_18192703_168388689_lowres
News

Harden Says He Needs to be More Aggressive vs. Heat After Game 1

By Justin Grasso15 hours ago
USATSI_17977050_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Vows to Keep Rolling With Jordan After Game 1

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_18192595_168388689_lowres
News

Paul Reed Believes Sixers Can Make Miami Heat Fold in Game 2

By Justin Grasso19 hours ago
USATSI_18027044_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers Explains Decision to Start DeAndre Jordan in Embiid's Absence

By Justin Grasso21 hours ago
USATSI_18192146_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Run Out of Steam vs. Miami Heat in Game 1

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago
USATSI_17945631_168388689_lowres (2)
News

76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 1

By Justin GrassoMay 2, 2022
USATSI_18047893_168388689_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Ruled Out for Game 1 vs. Sixers

By Justin GrassoMay 2, 2022