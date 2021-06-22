NBA Rumors: Multiple Executives Agree on 'Reasonable' Simmons Trade

Two days removed from the Sixers' playoff exit, the trade talks have gone off the deep end. After another second-round playoff exit, many feel it's time for the Sixers to break up their core duo.

The fit of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons has been a topic of debate for years now. Despite all the success the two have seen together, there has always been doubt if they could lead a team to a championship.

Simmons' struggles against the Hawks have left a bad taste in the mouths of fans and people league-wide. With these continued postseason struggles, the talk of a change of scenery has been never-ending.

Even after the performance against the Hawks, Simmons still has value. He is 24-years-old, a multi-time All-Star, and will be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation for years to come. Simmons may not net a player to the caliber of James Harden now but could still get a decent return if they decide to move him.

Multiple mock trades have flown around in the past 48 hours, but there has been one recurring name. That is Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum.

This swap of co-stars is a trade widely agreed upon as a win-win for both teams. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that multiple executives around the league view this trade as "reasonable."

McCollum is 29-years-old and is coming off a season where he posted averages of 23.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 4.7 APG. He is also under contract for the next three seasons.

Out of all the names thrown out there right now, this move is the most logical. The Sixers get a ballhandler who can create their own offense on the perimeter, and the Blazers put arguably the most versatile defender in the league alongside Damian Lillard.

It is still unclear what the Sixers plan to do with Simmons. But if they do decide to trade him, McCollum is sure to be a name heavily linked to the Sixers.

