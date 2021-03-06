NBA Rumors: Executives Expect Sixers to Land Rockets' P.J. Tucker

Before Daryl Morey joined the Philadelphia 76ers' front office, the Sixers were already recognized as a team that was trigger-happy on striking deals. Now that Morey, a well-known trader himself, is in Philly running the front office operation with Elton Brand, we should expect to see the Sixers make a move or several in the coming weeks.

For months, Morey and the Sixers reportedly attempted to create a superstar shakeup as the former Houston Rockets General Manager wanted James Harden to join him in the City of Brotherly Love. After several weeks of negotiating, the Sixers lost the bidding war and Harden ended up with the Brooklyn Nets.

While Morey was likely upset he didn't land his guy, he probably got over it quickly as his two stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, are leading a Sixers team that's currently sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference halfway through the season.

Just because they're first though, doesn't mean they are a finished product. The Sixers could use some changes, but minor tweaks will do. And according to Henry Abbott of TrueHoop, several rival executives around the NBA believe that the 76ers will acquire Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker sometime soon.

Per Abbott's report, the Rockets would like a second-round pick in exchange for the "disgruntled" forward. Clearly, they've had a hard time getting that offer so far. If the Sixers were to acquire Tucker, it probably won't be through a trade. After all, several reports have indicated the Rockets have been spiteful when negotiating deals with Morey due to his sudden departure from Houston months ago.

If the 76ers are to land Tucker, it would likely be through the buyout market. But first, Houston is going to weigh its options with the veteran forward.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.