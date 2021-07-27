NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Expected to Move on From Bledsoe After Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans made the first trade of the 2021 NBA Offseason. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the blockbuster deal included the Pelicans getting rid of Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, two 2021 draft picks, and a 2022 protected pick in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas and two 2021 draft picks.

Although the Grizzlies landed two solid veterans in the deal, they aren't expected to keep both of them. With Steven Adams, the Grizzlies are getting a tough and reliable veteran big man to add to their team of youngsters that are ready to start competing for a playoff spot as early as next year.

While they could hold onto Bledsoe and have a valuable veteran point coming off the bench, it seems Memphis isn't all that interested in keeping him on board. According to Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Bledsoe is not expected to remain with the Grizzlies and could be moved before the 2021 NBA season tips off.

The 31-year-old point guard just wrapped up a decent season in New Orleans. Starting in 70 games, Bledsoe averaged 12.2 points per game while shooting 42-percent from the field and 34-percent from three.

His numbers were down from his days playing with the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, but Bledsoe could surely become a solid addition to come off the bench for a team that's ready to compete for a championship as early as next year.

If the Philadelphia 76ers decide to shake up the point guard position on their roster, Bledsoe could be an intriguing addition, depending on what happens with George Hill. Right now, Hill is locked in Philly for next season.

However, Hill could be a salary filler for a trade later on down the line. If Bledsoe indeed becomes made available by Memphis once again, the Sixers would probably inquire. But as long as Hill remains on the roster, Philly probably won't jump at the opportunity to acquire Bledsoe.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.