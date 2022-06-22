NBA Rumors: James Harden ‘Heading Toward’ Small Extension With Sixers

When the Philadelphia 76ers made a blockbuster trade to land a disgruntled James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, it was clear the Sixers were making a significant gamble.

Although Harden had an option year attached to his incoming contract, the star guard had yet to pick it up or decline it. In Brooklyn, Harden let the option be and didn’t intend to make a decision until the 2021-2022 season concluded.

While there was a window for Harden to accept the player option after he was traded to the Sixers, he still didn’t pick it up. During his introductory press conference with the Sixers, Harden made it clear he intended to opt-in at the end of the season.

Following Philadelphia’s Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs, Harden once again reiterated he planned to be in Philly next season. All signs pointed toward Harden picking up his option and playing at least one more season with the Sixers at the end of the 2021-2022 run.

While that continues to be the case as the 2022 offseason progresses, there are more signs pointing toward Harden not just picking up his option, but signing a short-term extension with the 76ers as well.

Last week, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Harden and Sixers leadership have been working on a possible three-year deal on top of the player option.

This week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski echoed a similar sentiment as he mentioned that Harden is “heading toward” landing a short-term extension by as many as two more years, according to CBS Sports’ Michael Kaskey-Blomain.

This offseason, Harden could have an opportunity to hit the open market in hopes of landing a max contract with another organization. However, it seems the ten-time All-Star is committed to giving Joel Embiid and the Sixers another shot as they came up short in the Eastern Conference Semifinals this past season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

