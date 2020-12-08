NBA Rumors: James Harden Prefers Trade to Sixers

Houston Rockets disgruntled star James Harden wants out. At this point, it's the NBA's worst-kept secret. Last month, rumblings regarding the possibility of a Harden trade started when Daryl Morey left the Rockets' organization, and former Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni decided to move on.

Once they parted ways with Houston, two of the Rockets' cornerstone players James Harden and Russell Westbrook, expressed concern regarding the future of the team. They then followed up by requesting trades.

At this point, Westbrook got his wish. Last week, the Rockets traded Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for a draft pick and star guard John Wall. Although Harden reportedly prefers to play with Wall over Westbrook, it seems the change of point guards isn't enough to keep him happy.

Harden still wants out. And at this point, the superstar guard has yet to report to Rockets camp. Before, it was reported that Harden wants to reunite with Kevin Durant by getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Now, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports that Harden prefers a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"James Harden indicated to the Houston Rockets before the beginning of training camp that he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or possibly other contenders, sources told ESPN."

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Back in 2012, when the Rockets traded for Harden, the Sixers' current President of Basketball Operations was running Houston's front office. Now that he's in Philly, the rumors of a possible reunion between Harden and Morey started almost as soon as Morey inked a deal to join the Sixers' front office.

At the moment, the Sixers and the Rockets haven't had any "substantive talks" regarding a Harden deal, according to MacMahon's report. As Houston likely wants Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons in return, the Sixers will be hesitant as the team wants to keep the two young stars together for at least another season.

