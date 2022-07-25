NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Could Remain in Sixers’ Division if Traded

The Brooklyn Nets are currently dealing with another disgruntled superstar. During the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Nets found themselves with no choice but to trade away their star guard James Harden, who lost interest in the organization.

Once Harden landed on the Philadelphia 76ers, it seemed the Nets were moving forward with a star trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons.

However, this offseason has proved that Brooklyn’s future is unclear. Kyrie Irving picked up his player option for next season, but the rumors about the star guard’s interest in playing with the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t gone away.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant shocked the basketball world weeks ago by formally requesting a trade just one year after signing a significant multi-year contract.

When Durant officially placed himself on the trade block, most of the league inquired, but the superstar forward was primarily linked to the Phoenix Suns. Fast forward to the end of July, and the situation has turned in a different direction.

Now, it seems the Boston Celtics are potentially up there as favorites to pry Durant away from Brooklyn.

The Latest on Durant

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics are interested in acquiring Durant and are willing to part ways with one of their young stars to land him.

Per Charania, the Celtics proposed a package of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a draft pick to Brooklyn. Unsurprisingly, the Nets rejected the offer as they sought a historical return for the former MVP.

While the Nets and Celtics couldn’t strike a deal recently, Boston has reportedly emerged as a legitimate landing spot for Durant.

For the Philadelphia 76ers and other Eastern Conference contenders, that’s unfortunate news. Last season, the Celtics got off to a slow start. As the year progressed, Boston hit its stride and put the conference on notice.

After the Celtics swept the Durant-led Nets in the first round of the playoffs, they were viewed as threats to anybody in front of them. Weeks later, the Celtics were crowned Eastern Conference Champions and met with the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Although Boston lost its bout with the Warriors, the Celtics certainly remain on championship watch for next year. While they will stay in that light if they don’t land Durant, acquiring a former MVP and multi-time champion fresh off of a championship run would make life difficult for the Sixers and the rest of the conference next year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.