NBA Rumors: Love, Sexton Trade Package Would Have 'Little Appeal' to Sixers

Many around the NBA fully expect Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to make a splash in the trade market this offseason. As Sixers point guard Ben Simmons once again proved his shortcomings to be a problem in the postseason, many believe it's time for the Sixers to consider moving on from Simmons.

Therefore, a lot of league insiders have been doing some poking around to get a grasp on the situation. At this point, it's clear the Sixers have interest in Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, but his availability is currently unknown.

A recent report also indicated the 76ers received an offer from the Indiana Pacers for Simmons, which Philly's front office rejected. As the situation continues to unfold, some have looked at the Cleveland Cavaliers and wondered if the Cavs could move a couple of their notable players and picks to hit the reset button with a star like Simmons.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com recently reported that several league sources believe that a potential package involving the veteran forward Kevin Love, the young guard Collin Sexton and draft picks would have "little appeal" to Daryl Morey.

The chances of the Cavaliers trading Love this year seem higher than ever. At 32-years-old, Love is at a point in his career where it only makes sense for him to play for a playoff contender. The Cavaliers, who finished with a 22-50 and placing 13th in the Eastern Conference last season, still have a lot of work to do.

While Collin Sexton certainly makes a package surrounding Love much more interesting, he hasn't really reached star status in the league. The former five-star recruit turned to eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft has yet to notch an All-Star appearance in the NBA.

Sexton could certainly help make the Sixers a better offensive team, but Morey reportedly has his sights set on somebody bigger. Per Pluto's report, insiders believe Morey wants "someone such as Damian Lillard in a Simmons deal."

While Philly would definitely have to add more in a package centered around Simmons to land somebody of that caliber, it would be in their best interest to shoot for the stars this offseason, not settle on something smaller just to make a trade for change.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.