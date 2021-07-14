Report: Kings 'Highly Unlikely' to Move Fox in Simmons Trade

The Ben Simmons trade talk has come back in full force over the last 24 hours. Since Shams Charania reported that the Sixers began trade conversations for one of their All-Stars, multiple reports surfaced of teams potentially in the hunt to acquire Simmons.

Not long after Charania's report, Marc Stein dropped some info of his own. He reported five different teams that are looking to acquire the three-time All-Star. One of those teams being the Sacramento Kings.

The asking price in return for Simmons has remained high despite the hit his stock took following the postseason. Daryl Morey and company are looking for an All-Star player in exchange for Simmons. Sacramento might not have an All-Star per se, but one player is close to fitting that bill.

De'Aaron Fox is coming off the best season of his young career for the Kings. He averaged 25.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 7.2 APG. At just 23-years-old, Fox is showing that he has star potential in this league.

If the Sixers were to send Simmons out west, Fox is likely to be at the top of their list of players they want in return. While Fox might be on the Sixers' wishlist, Sacramento does not appear eager to part ways with its franchise cornerstone.

Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee recently reported that the Kings' front office is "highly unlikely" to trade away their starting point guard in exchange for Simmons.

One player Sacramento would likely center their package around is Buddy Hield. He has been a name tied to the Sixers for years now and would give them another knockdown shooter on the outside.

While Hield is a good player in his own right, he is not enough to make Daryl Morey want to part ways with Simmons. If Fox is not on the table, it is doubtful that these two sides will be able to get a deal done.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.