NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry a 'Firm Target' for Miami Heat in Free Agency

Kyle Lowry's age might be going up, but his value certainly isn't dropping anytime soon. As the 35-year-old is set to hit free agency for the first time since joining the Toronto Raptors via trade in 2012-2013, he's drawing a ton of interested suitors.

The Philadelphia 76ers, to no surprise, remain one of the most interested teams in Lowry. Considering they need a reliable ball-handler that can knock down threes and create their own shot, Lowry fits the description.

But the Sixers aren't in a position to outbid other teams that are interested such as the New Orleans Pelicans or the Miami Heat. If the Sixers want Lowry, they'll more than likely need to land him in a sign-and-trade scenario with the Raptors.

However, the competition is stiff for Lowry's services. The Pelicans seem to be open to doing whatever it takes to lure Lowry to Louisiana, but the Miami Heat never moved away from their infatuation for the former world champion point guard.

Not only were the Heat one of a few teams in the Lowry sweepstakes at the 2021 trade deadline, but they also reportedly view Lowry as arguably their top target in free agency this offseason, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Miami cleared a notable amount of space on Sunday as they declined to pick up Andre Iguodala's $15 million option. While they picked up Goran Dragic's $19 million option, he could become a salary-filler in a potential sign-and-trade scenario with the Raptors, according to Wojnarowski.

The Sixers will more than likely remain linked to Lowry as long as the veteran point guard hasn't found a new destination. But the chances of Lowry landing back home in Philly at this point are extremely slim.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.